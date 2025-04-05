Smith Moore & CO. Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after purchasing an additional 250,078 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 5.4 %

DIA stock opened at $383.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $376.14 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.