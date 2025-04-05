MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,898 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 4,777 shares.The stock last traded at $18.88 and had previously closed at $15.87.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.57.

About MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

