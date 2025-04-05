Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 2,700 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9,642.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

