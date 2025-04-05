Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $661,000 in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $6,336,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after buying an additional 121,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total value of $71,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,103.07. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $4,037,621.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,835,927.38. This trade represents a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $153.85.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

