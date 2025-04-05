IAGON (IAG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $84.01 Million

IAGON (IAG) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One IAGON token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. IAGON has a total market cap of $84.01 million and approximately $461,733.21 worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IAGON has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,508.96 or 0.99886957 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82,750.81 or 0.98980115 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

IAGON Token Profile

IAGON’s genesis date was July 27th, 2021. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,020,434 tokens. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IAGON’s official website is iagon.com. The official message board for IAGON is blog.iagon.com. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @iagonofficial.

IAGON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON (IAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. IAGON has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 376,020,434 in circulation. The last known price of IAGON is 0.22387306 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $451,211.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://iagon.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IAGON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IAGON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IAGON using one of the exchanges listed above.

