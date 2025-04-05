Pitcairn Co. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $27.61 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4117 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

