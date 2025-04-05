Pitcairn Co. Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $346,234.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,329.15. This represents a 34.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $247,161.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,238.25. This trade represents a 24.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $126.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

