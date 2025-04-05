Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Stock Price Up 7.9% – What’s Next?

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 20,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 174,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTMX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 88.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 442,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

