Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 43,726 Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSF)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMSF. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 418,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 29,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000.

EMSF stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76.

The Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (EMSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of emerging market companies fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also uses ESG criteria to identify companies better positioned to contribute to environmental and social sustainability.

