Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $9.33.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,953 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 150,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 67,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 65,994 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

