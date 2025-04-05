Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average of $99.90.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,380. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

