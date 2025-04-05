Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,464,699 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,924,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,464,699 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nomura were worth $16,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NMR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 9.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 114,676 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Nomura by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 492,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 57,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 70,216 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth $1,428,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 245,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 31,288 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

