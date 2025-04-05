Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $64.50 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $42,105.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,050.01. The trade was a 1.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 83,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

