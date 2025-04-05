Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $358,000 in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,388.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.40. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $102.28.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.