Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 568,547 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,475,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,547 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $682,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,532,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,478,000. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,800,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,606,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,888,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,665,000 after acquiring an additional 239,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

