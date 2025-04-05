Huntington National Bank Sells 2,477 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cameco were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,159,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,550,000 after purchasing an additional 607,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 134.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Desjardins initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

