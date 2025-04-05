Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) CEO Purchases $10,120.00 in Stock

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) CEO Oren Gilad purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,620 shares in the company, valued at $635,940.80. This represents a 1.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

APRE stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.04. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,029.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APRE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 149,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

