Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Upgraded at Desjardins

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.31.
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
