Westpac Banking Corp Has $669,000 Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 48.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 270,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 110.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,092,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 9.6 %

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR opened at $92.74 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

