abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Stake Raised by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after acquiring an additional 180,793 shares in the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $28.96 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.