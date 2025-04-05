Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 165.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,268 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 64,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

