StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.