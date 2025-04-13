Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARIS. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $27,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey K. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,396.84. This represents a 18.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,070,604 shares of company stock worth $29,817,145. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARIS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 4,584.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 965,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

