StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Price Performance
OPGN opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $7.00.
OpGen Company Profile
