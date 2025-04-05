Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 239,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,909 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Down 6.7 %

Duolingo stock opened at $292.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $441.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DUOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.08.

Read Our Latest Report on DUOL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.23, for a total value of $3,362,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $24,208.56. This trade represents a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,332 shares of company stock worth $33,880,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.