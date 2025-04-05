World Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $76.94 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $96.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

