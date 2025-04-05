Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,658.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 254.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of JNK stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.08 and a 12 month high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

