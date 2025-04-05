Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

OEF opened at $244.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.14 and a 200 day moving average of $285.31. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.95 and a 52-week high of $300.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

