OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTCB opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

Further Reading

