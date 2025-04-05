CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger Acquires 10,000 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,600.00.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

TSE:CEU opened at C$6.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.51. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.29 and a 1-year high of C$10.20.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.59.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

