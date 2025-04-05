Norges Bank Takes $45.73 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,409,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $45,730,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,218,000 after buying an additional 348,532 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,097 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,172,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15,105.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.07%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,341.21. The trade was a 22.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

