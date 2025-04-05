Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Shares in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,858,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,752,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 330,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,231.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 239,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 221,305 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 51.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,540,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 520,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,469.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $27.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NewAmsterdam Pharma ( NASDAQ:NAMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $3,055,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $305,550. This represents a 90.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James N. Topper acquired 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,526.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,013,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,775,166.81. The trade was a 0.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

