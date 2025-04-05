Notis McConarty Edward Sells 1,315 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.8% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,867,193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $165,952,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,840,000 after buying an additional 835,413 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.