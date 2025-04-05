ROI Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 7,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.80.

CAT stock opened at $287.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.50 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,085.21. The trade was a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

