Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,392,000 after buying an additional 113,067 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after purchasing an additional 146,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $234.28 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $233.61 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.1671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

