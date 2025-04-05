Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after purchasing an additional 542,548 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,498,000 after purchasing an additional 176,938 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $529,562,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of VB opened at $200.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $196.34 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
