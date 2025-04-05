Riverwater Partners LLC Buys New Shares in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after buying an additional 268,899 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 145,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 67,049 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSSS

SuRo Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.