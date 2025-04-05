ROI Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.0% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,986,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,251,000 after purchasing an additional 101,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,562,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 790,420 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,443,000 after acquiring an additional 309,210 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,737,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,948 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,624,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,550,000 after purchasing an additional 142,070 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $96.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.95. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $93.64 and a 52 week high of $132.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

