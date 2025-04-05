Cynosure Group LLC Has $240,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cynosure Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $483.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $473.84 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.19.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.