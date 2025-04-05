Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.63.
HUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.91%.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
