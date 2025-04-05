Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.63.

HUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after buying an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,529,000 after purchasing an additional 349,502 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,338,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.91%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

