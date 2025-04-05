Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.63.

HUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Huntsman Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after buying an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,529,000 after purchasing an additional 349,502 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,338,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.91%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.