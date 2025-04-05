OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,192 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after buying an additional 16,313,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,677,000 after buying an additional 2,308,219 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.85 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

