5,248 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJUN. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 75.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of DJUN stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $271.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.42.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

