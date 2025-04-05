Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 212,267 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,212,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,267 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $660,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.12 and a 1 year high of $139.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

