Pitcairn Co. Increases Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. Research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.81%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

