64,500 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

