Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Acquires 293 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 4.1% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,701,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $315,220,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,180,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $47.29 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

