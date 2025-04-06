Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 15062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 11.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.60.

Insider Transactions at Medicenna Therapeutics

In related news, Senior Officer David Hyman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Insiders own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp is a Canada based immuno-oncology company. Its principal business activity is the development and commercialization of Empowered Cytokines and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. The company is engaged in developing Interleukin-4 Empowered Cytokines that specifically target the Interleukin-4 Receptor which is over-expressed by 20 different cancers, cancer stem cells and immunosuppressive cells of the tumor microenvironment.

