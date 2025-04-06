Analyzing TerrAscend (TSNDF) and The Competition

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TerrAscend to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TerrAscend and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $317.33 million -$95.54 million -1.22 TerrAscend Competitors $1.23 billion -$827,419.35 6.80

TerrAscend’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 1 0 1 3.00 TerrAscend Competitors 320 262 606 34 2.29

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TerrAscend and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 74.82%. Given TerrAscend’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TerrAscend has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -23.95% -31.48% -11.40% TerrAscend Competitors -98.15% -2,439.03% -14.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of TerrAscend shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TerrAscend has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend’s peers have a beta of -19.59, meaning that their average share price is 2,059% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TerrAscend beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

