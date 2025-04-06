Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,111,153 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 510% from the previous session’s volume of 1,657,668 shares.The stock last traded at $35.22 and had previously closed at $35.68.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,435,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,041,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,575,000 after purchasing an additional 290,558 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 155,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,278 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $929,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 24,180 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

