Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Entourage Health Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -105.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.08.

About Entourage Health

Entourage Health Corp. processes, produces, and distributes cannabis products for medical, adult-use, and bulk sales markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products, such as dried flower, pre-rolls, vapes, cannabis oils, topicals, soft chews, chewing gum, and micro inhalers. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Dime Bag, Syndicate, Mary’s Medicinals, and Royal City Cannabis brand names.

